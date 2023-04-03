Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. ESPN’s Rich Cimini has speculated that despite the transformations we’ve seen from Mekhi Becton this offseason, the Jets are unlikely to sign his fifth-year option. This comes after Becton has missed the last two seasons with differing injuries, on top of multiple weight concerns for the LT. Personally, I think it’s probably the right decision for the team, even though I believe Becton could have All-Pro potential. It remains to be seen if Becton can play to that form, but we will find out this season whether or not Becton can live up to his first-round ceiling. Until then, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

