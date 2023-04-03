Rush defense v. pass rushing: Which do you prefer from a defensive tackle?

Among the more glaring holes on the New York Jets roster heading into 2023 is defensive tackle. Notably, they have Quinnen Williams and John Franklin-Myers (who often plays edge), but after that the cupboard is rather bare with Solomon Thomas and Tanzel Smart currently on track for significant snaps. Given this, it doesn’t seem to be much a stretch that the Jets will consider a defensive tackle in the early rounds of the NFL draft.

This is notable because it seems plausible based on mock drafts that the Jets will have their pick of defensive tackles at 13. This creates an interesting opportunity to discuss preferences for what we want from a defensive tackle because there’s a variety of different “molds” of defensive tackle in this draft, several of which could be good values at 13.

Perhaps the best example of this difference in play style is seen by a comparison of George defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, who are arguably the top two interior defensive line prospects in this class.

On one side, you can say that you value pass rushing, and that would point you in the direction of Kancey, who blows the field away with a win rate nearly 50% higher than his peers.

Pass Rush Win Rate for IDL of the 2023 #NFLDraft:



Calijah Kancey: 22.7

Jalen Carter: 16.8%

Bryan Bresee: 14%

Tyler Davis: 13.7%

Bryon Young: 12.4%

Siaka Ika: 12.1%

Mazi Smith: 11.4%

Jaquelin Roy: 10.1%

Ruke Orhorhoro: 9.9%

Gervon Dexter: 8.3% — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) January 4, 2023

On the other side, you can say that you value run defense, and that would point you in the direction of Carter, who blows the field away with a run stop rate of 15.3%. This was nearly 50% higher than his peers, including Kancey who came in at a rate of only 7.4%.

In either case I think you could argue for one player over another. The question largely comes down to what you prefer from a defensive tackle and what you prefer from a defensive tackle that would ideally play next to Quinnen Williams for the next decade.

So now I turn the question onto you all: do you value pass rushing or run stopping more in a defensive tackle the Jets could target at 13 and why?