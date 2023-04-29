2023 NFL Draft: Jets select Zack Kuntz with No. 220 overall pick

The New York Jets have selected Zack Kuntz out of Old Dominion with the 220th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Zack Kuntz is a 6’ 7”, 255 pound tight end out of Old Dominion. Kuntz earned first-team All-Conference USA honors in 2021, when he led Old Dominion with 73 catches and tied for the team lead with five TDs in 13 games. Kuntz missed most of the 2022 season due to injury.

Zack Kuntz is an uber-athletic tight end with prototypical size, speed and leaping ability. Kuntz ran a 4.55 40 at the NFL Combine and had a 40” vertical. Kuntz probably will need a year or two to develop at the NFL level, but he has the raw athletic tools to eventually develop into a plus tight end in the NFL if everything goes right.