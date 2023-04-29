Your 2023 New York Jets Draft Class

The 2023 NFL Draft is now in the books for the New York Jets, barring a late trade back into the draft. The New York Jets’ surprised us in the first round, taking edge rusher Will McDonald IV. It was not a popular choice among Jets fans. The Jets followed that pick up in the second round by taking center Joe Tippmann. The Tippmann selection was as popular as the McDonald selection was unpopular.

With no more premium picks due to the Aaron Rodgers trade, Joe Douglas approached day three of the draft by trying to accumulate more picks. A couple of trade downs ended with the Jets taking five players on the final day of the draft. Offensive tackle Carter Warren in the fourth round filled a need for some depth at the tackle position, and fifth round choice Israel Abanikanda did the same at running back. The Jets got additional depth at linebacker in the sixth round when they chose Zaire Barnes. They followed that with a couple of athletic guys with upside in cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse and tight end Zack Kuntz.

Here is your New York Jets draft class of 2023:

Round 1 (15th overall) Will McDonald IV, Edge Rusher, Iowa State

Round 2 (43rd overall) Joe Tippmann, Center, Wisconsin

Round 4 (120th overall) Carter Warren, Offensive Tackle, Pittsburgh

Round 5 (143rd overall) Israel Abanikanda, Running Back, Pittsburgh

Round 6 (184th overall) Zaire Barnes, Linebacker, Western Michigan

Round 6 (204th overall) Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Cornerback, LSU

Round 7 (220th overall) Zack Kuntz, Tight End, Old Dominion