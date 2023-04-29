2023 NFL Draft: Jets select Jarrick Bernard-Converse with No. 204 overall pick

The New York Jets have selected Jarrick Bernard-Converse out of LSU with the 204th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jarrick Bernard-Converse is a 6’ 1”, 197 pound cornerback out of LSU. Bernard-Converse started his college career at Oklahoma State University, where, in 2021, he led Oklahoma State with 11 passes defended in 14 starts. He earned first-team All-Big 12 Conference honors in 2021. In 2022 Bernard-Converse transferred to LSU, where he played in 13 games and tied for the team lead with two interceptions while also registering three passes defended.

Bernard-Converse has the requisite size and may be a candidate to transition to safety at the NFL level. For the moment he projects as a depth piece in the defensive backfield and a special teams contributor. Perhaps he can develop into something more in time.

The Jets now have just one pick remaining in the 2023 NFL draft, #220 overall in the seventh round.