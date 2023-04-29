2023 NFL Draft: Jets select Zaire Barnes with No. 184 overall pick

The New York Jets have selected Zaire Barnes out of Western Michigan University with the 184th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Zaire Barnes is a 6’ 1”, 232 pound linebacker out of Western Michigan University. As a senior Barnes led Western Michigan with 93 tackles and three fumble recoveries in 12 starts. He also intercepted a pass and tied for the team lead with eight passes defended. For his efforts Barnes was named first-team all-conference.

Barnes has the size and athletic traits that project as an NFL linebacker. He did well in pass coverage in college. Barnes is not a thumper, but he fits the bill for what the Jets look for in linebackers. He projects as a backup and special teams guy early in his career, with some chance of eventually developing into a starter.

The Jets now have the following picks remaining in the 2023 NFL draft:

Sixth Round: #204 overall

Seventh Round: #220 overall