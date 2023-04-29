 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Draft: Jets select Israel Abanikanda with No. 143 overall pick

Running back Israel Abanikanda heads to New York

By MacGregor Wells
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Pitt at Miami Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Jets have selected Israel Abanikanda out of the University of Pittsburgh with the 143rd overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. That makes it back to back picks out of Pittsburgh.

Israel Abanikanda is a 5’ 10”, 216 pound running back out of the University of Pittsburgh. He broke out in college as a junior in 2022, leading Pittsburgh with 1,431 rushing yards and tying for the FBS lead with 20 rushing touchdowns in 11 starts.

Abanikanda has elite speed. He has good lateral agility and all the tools to project as an eventual starting running back in the NFL. With Breece Hall owning the top spot in the Jets’ backfield Abanikanda will be a depth piece to start, with big play ability. He’ll need to develop in the passing game and as a pass protector to get significant playing time early on.

The Jets remaining picks in the 2023 NFL draft are as follows:

Fifth Round: Pick #170

Sixth Round: Pick #184

Poll

Do you approve of the New York Jets selecting Israel Abanikanda with the 143rd pick of the 2023 NFL draft?

view results
  • 83%
    Yes
    (477 votes)
  • 16%
    No
    (97 votes)
574 votes total Vote Now

