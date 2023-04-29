2023 NFL Draft: Jets select Carter Warren with No. 120 overall pick

The New York Jets have selected Carter Warren out of the University of Pittsburgh with the 120th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Carter Warren is a 6’ 6”, 311 pound offensive tackle out of the University of Pittsburgh. Warren earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2021 when he started all 14 games at left tackle. He started the first four games of 2022 at left tackle before suffering a season-ending injury.

Warren has prototypical size, length and arm length for the left tackle position. However, he may need to improve his footwork if he wants to start at the NFL level. Warren projects as a depth piece at tackle for the Jets, with the possibility of developing into a starter in the future.

The Jets remaining picks in the 2023 NFL draft are as follows:

Fifth Round: Pick #143

Fifth Round: Pick #170

Sixth Round: Pick #184