Jets 2023 NFL Draft Day Three Discussion Thread

Today is the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Jets have added Will McDonald and Joe Tippmann on the first two days.

Now we conclude the Draft with rounds four through seven.

At this point of the Draft, the prospects all have some flaws. Most are developmental players. Few will ever amount to anything in the NFL. Smart teams will still be able to find quality prospects. A handful will likely develop into quality starters. We will also see depth players and special teams standouts selected today. With the top prospects off the board, positional need means zero today. If you find anybody who turns into a player, it is a win for your team.

The Jets begin the day with three selections. They have pick 112 in the fourth round and picks 143 and 170 in the fifth round. That could change if they trade up or down.

Leave your thoughts on the final day of the Draft below.