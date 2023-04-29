2023 NFL Draft Grades: Jets receive solid marks for picking Joe Tippmann

We won’t know for a couple of years whether or not Joe Tippmann was really the correct pick for the Jets in the second round. That doesn’t stop analysts from trying to guess.

Below is a roundup of day two NFL Draft grades for the Jets.

As always, remember Draft grades are stupid...unless they praise the Jets.

SB Nation

43. New York Jets: Joe Tipmann, C, Wisconsin Grade: B+ Like the Tipmann pick here, it’s solid but not an outstanding pick. Tipmann is a big and powerful player, who will thrive as the starting center in New York.

Bleacher Report

43. New York Jets: Joe Tippmann, IOL, Wisconsin Strengths: Thrives as puller and working in space, massive frame, excellent change-of-direction movement, physical blocker Weaknesses: Hand placement is poor, too often gives up chest, lunges and leans into blocks Centers aren’t built like Wisconsin’s Joe Tippman all that often. He’s a 6’6”, 313-pound pivot. Only the Cleveland Browns’ Ethan Pocic is a hair taller among the league’s starting snappers. But the athleticism Tippmann displays at that size is truly rare. The 22-year-old lineman joined the Badgers with full intention of playing offensive tackle. The previous coaching staff recruited him as a tackle but abruptly shifted him over the ball prior to the 2021 campaign. “I had never played it all,” Tippmann said, per Mike Lucas of the Badgers’ official site. “There are a lot of differences to just being that close to the defensive linemen. You’re the closest one and everything just happens sooner at the center spot. That was a little bit of an adjustment. And I’d say that I’m still adjusting there.” While there are clear differences between the positions, Tippmann’s size and athleticism remained the same. He can be weaponized when asked to be a lead blocker and pull into space. The Pittsburgh Steelers foiled the New York Jets’ potential attempt to select an offensive lineman by trading ahead of Gang Green and choosing Georgia’s Broderick Jones. General manager Joe Douglas pivoted to edge Will McDonald IV. But Douglas wasn’t deterred and landed Tippmann in the second round. The Wisconsin product automatically upgrades the pivot in both size and athleticism. An interior of Tippman, Laken Tomlinson and Alijah Vera-Tucker gives the Jets an extremely talented trio. Grade: A

Sports Illustrated

43. New York Jets, Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin Arguably the top center in this draft, Tippmann is massive for the position at 6’6” and 314 pounds. With Aaron Rodgers in tow, the Jets needed to upgrade their offensive line and did so with one of the better interior pass blockers in the country. The Jets still have a need at tackle, but Tippmann takes care of a huge need. Grade: B

NFL.com

New York Jets Day 2 draft picks Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann (No. 43 overall) Grade: A-

The Sporting News