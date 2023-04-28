2023 NFL Draft: Jets pick Joe Tippmann in the second round, do you approve?

With the 43rd overall pick in the 2nd round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the New York Jets have selected Joe Tippmann, an interior offensive lineman out of the University of Wisconsin.

Joe Tippmann is a tall, rangy and powerful interior offensive lineman who started two years at center for Wisconsin, earning honorable mention All Big Ten honors both years. Tippmann is athletic enough to excel in space and blocking on the second level. He is known for his football intelligence, which allows him to make calls and adjustments at the line. Tippmann appears likely to eventually take over from Connor McGovern as the starting center for the New York Jets. The main question is when.

