Jets 2023 NFL Draft Rounds 2 and 3 Discussion Thread

Tonight are the second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft? Who will join Will McDonald among the newest members of the New York Jets?

The Jets begin the night with only a second pick. The team’s original second round selection, 42 overall, went to Green Bay in exchange for Aaron Rodgers. The Jets moved up from their third round pick to 43 overall in the Elijah Moore trade with the Browns. The team could certainly look to trade down to add additional picks. Indeed, that might be the correct move depending on the players still on the board at 43 and the offers that come in.

It also be a short night for the Jets if they make their pick in the second round. No matter how long it goes, this is a discussion thread to talk about the Jets and the rest of the Draft.

Please do not give any spoilers on picks in advance of their official announcement.