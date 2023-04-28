2023 NFL Draft: Jets select Joe Tippmann with 43rd overall pick

The New York Jets have selected interior offensive lineman Joe Tippmann out of the University of Wisconsin with the 43rd overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Joe Tippmann is a 6’ 6”, 313 pound interior offensive lineman out of the University of Wisconsin. He earned honorable mention All Big Ten honors each of the last two years at center for Wisconsin.

Tippmann started for two years at center for Wisconsin. He is rather tall for a center, but he plays with enough bend and good leverage. Tippmann is very athletic for an interior offensive lineman. Tippmann is a very mobile blocker in the run game who can excel in space. He’s known for his football intelligence, with the ability to make calls and adjustments at the line. With proper development Tippmann’s size, strength, intelligence and athleticism should translate to a starting position on the interior offensive line in the NFL.

The Jets remaining picks in the 2023 NFL draft are as follows:

Fourth Round: Pick #112

Fifth Round: Pick #143

Fifth Round: Pick #170