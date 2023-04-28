2023 NFL mock drafts expect the Jets to address linebacker or offensive line on day two

The Jets enter day two of the 2023 NFL Draft with only a single pick combined in the second and third rounds. The team’s own second rounder now belongs with Green Bay after the Aaron Rodgers trade. The third rounder went with Elijah Moore to Cleveland for that 43rd pick.

Who do mock drafters expect the Jets to get at 43?

PFF

43. NEW YORK JETS: LB DREW SANDERS, ARKANSAS Sanders provides off-ball LB skills with excellent pass-rushing skills. He flourished in that role at Arkansas after transferring from Alabama, as his range and ability to take on blocks shined. He collected 11 sacks and 39 total pressures as a blitzer alone in 2022.

Luke Easterling

43. New York Jets: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State The Jets got leapfrogged for Broderick Jones in the first round, but here they’re able to land a plug-and-play offensive tackle in Jones, who has a massive frame and eye-popping wingspan.

Lance Zierlein

43. New York Jets Drew Sanders, Arkansas · LB · Junior Dynamic defender with good rush/blitz ability and exciting upside as a playmaking linebacker.

Chris Trapasso

43. New York Jets Matthew Bergeron OT SYRACUSE • JR • 6’5” / 318 LBS This is an athletic OT who can play on an island and become a starter if he adds more strength.

Bleacher Report

43. New York Jets: John Michael Schmitz, IOL, Minnesota (7.5)

Offensive line remains an issue after the Jets missed out on the consensus top prospects last night. Linebacker is one of the weakest spots on the defense, and CJ Mosley isn't getting any younger which could also make Sanders a fit. That said, it might be tough for the Jets to use neither of their top 100 picks on a player who projects as an immediate starter. Sanders’ ability to rush the passer in addition to his off ball skills could make him an intriguing enough player for the Jets to grab even so.