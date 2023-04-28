Podcast: Jets surprise by picking Will McDonald in first round of 2023 NFL draft

The Jets used the 15th overall pick on a player few were expecting in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Will McDonald, an edge rusher out of Iowa State, was the pick.

This pick was controversial. McDonald was not a player many projected to the Jets. He was generally expected to go later in the first round if not early in the second round. He also does not fill one of the Jets’ most glaring needs. Does this make him a bad pick?

I say not necessarily, and on today’s podcast I discuss why. Popularity on Draft day is not always an indicator of success. McDonald brings some interesting tools to the Jets. Even though he is unlikely to be a major contributor in year one, he could end up being a very good and valuable player for this team. Time will tell.

