Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Safe to say, I think no one expected the first day of the NFL draft to go down in the fashion that it did. There were plenty of interesting picks, and more trades than I thought would have happened in the first round. In the end, the Jets chose edge rusher Will McDonald IV at fifteenth overall. To many, it seemed like a reach. No one had McDonald going inside the top-20, so seeing him go to the Jets was a little confusing. Personally, I’m not a huge fan of the pick, but I’ll try my best to reserve judgement until the games are played. Let’s see what the team has in store for Day 2. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Select Edge Will McDonald IV with the 15th Overall Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Alex Smith - Jets select EDGE Will McDonald IV with No. 15 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Brian Costello - Jets select Will McDonald IV with No. 15 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Michael Nania - NY Jets surprise the NFL world with selection of Will McDonald

Doug Farrar - New York Jets select Will McDonald IV with the 15th pick. Grade: B+

Mark Eckel - NFL Draft: Grading Jets’ pick of Will McDonald | Has Aaron Rodgers trade cost them already?

Ryan Glasspiegel - Aaron Rodgers reveals how 'universal synchronicities' led him to Jets

Brian Costello - Aaron Rodgers turns press conference into surreal Jets moment

Colin Martin - SEE IT: Aaron Rodgers practices with Jets for first time

Ralph Ventre - Sauce Gardner Ready for Aaron Rodgers to Take the Reins

Grant Gordon - Jets GM Joe Douglas: WR Corey Davis is 'valued member' of team but 'there's a business aspect to football'

Thomas Christopher - NY Jets release running back Ty Johnson with non-football injury

