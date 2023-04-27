2023 NFL Draft Jets Discussion Thread and Picks Tracker

The 2023 NFL Draft is here. This is the first night. The opening round will be conducted.

Unlike years past Jets fans will need to wait a bit for the team to get active. This year the first round pick falls in the middle of the round. This is mainly due to the team’s 2022 improved record although the Jets did move down two slots in a pick swap in the Aaron Rodgers trade.

There is plenty to discuss, and this is the place to do it. Thank you for joining us here at GGN for the NFL Draft. Below in the comments you can discuss the lead up to pick 15, the pick itself, and the aftermath.

Soon we will know whether the Jets have attempted to upgrade the offensive line, defensive line, wide receiver spot, or something else.

Leave your thoughts of the first night of the NFL Draft below.