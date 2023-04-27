2023 NFL Draft: Jets pick Will McDonald IV in the first round, do you approve?

With the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the New York Jets have selected Will McDonald IV, an edge rusher out of Iowa State University.

Will McDonald IV is a 6‘ 4”, 240 pound highly athletic edge rusher who racked up 27 sacks over the last three years at Iowa State. He has great length, speed and bend for an edge rusher, but his size may be a question. At 240 pounds, setting the edge and stopping the run may be an issue for McDonald. On the other hand, if McDonald develops into a top edge rusher, nobody will care about some limitations in the run game.

What do you think of this pick? Do you approve of the Jets selecting Will McDonald IV with the 15th overall pick?