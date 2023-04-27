2023 NFL Draft: Jets select Will McDonald IV with 15th overall pick

The New York Jets have selected Will McDonald IV out of Iowa State University with the 15th overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Will McDonald IV is a 6‘ 4”, 240 pound highly athletic edge rusher who racked up 27 sacks over the last three years at Iowa State. McDonald is an explosive talent with great speed and bend off the edge. He has great burst, length and bend, along with a variety of pass rush moves to get to the quarterback. However, one question mark for McDonald is his relatively diminutive size for a 4-3 edge rusher. At 240 pounds McDonald may have some trouble setting the edge and stopping the run. If he becomes a top pass rusher for the Jets nobody will care, but if not, McDonald’s lack of size may come back to haunt him in the Jets’ defense.

Will McDonald joins a bevy of Jets’ edge rushers, including Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff and Jermaine Johnson in a crowded Jets rotation. The Jets’ defense thrives on pressure, and they hope McDonald will put serious pressure on the passer in the years to come.

The Jets remaining picks in the 2023 NFL draft are as follows:

Second Round: Pick #43

Fourth Round: Pick #112

Fifth Round: Pick #143

Fifth Round: Pick #170