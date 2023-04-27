Jets NFL Draft 2023: How to watch the first round

Tonight is the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The event is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm Eastern.

There are a number of different ways to watch the NFL Draft. Three different television networks will cover it, ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network.

ABC’s broadcast will feature the members from the cast of ESPN’s College Gameday, Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, and Desmond Howard. One might presume this will broadcast will be focused more on the prospects and less on the NFL side of things.

ESPN and NFL Network will have more traditional broadcasts.

ESPN’s will feature Mike Greenberg, Booger McFarland, Louis Riddick, and of course Mel Kiper, Jr.

NFL Network will have Rich Eisen, Dan Jeremiah, Charles Davis, and Joel Klatt on its Draft day broadcast.

All of these broadcasts are available to stream on devices. You can find them on the ESPN app and NFL+.