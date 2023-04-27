Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Newly acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers had his introductory presser yesterday. In that press conference, Rodgers revealed that he plans to play for the Jets for more than one season, something that was a huge sticking point - for me - for the trade to be considered a success for the New York Jets. Hopefully Rodgers remains true to his word, because if that is the case, the team has a real chance to make a run at a Super Bowl. Let’s just hope that the first season with Rodgers starts on a good note before we start thinking too far ahead. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Matthew Roberson - The New York Jets Are More Interesting Than Ever

Mike Vaccaro - Aaron Rodgers has shot to be sports king of New York

Robby Sabo - Yes, Aaron Rodgers is undoubtedly the New York Jets' best bet

Jack Bell - Notebook | In Adding Aaron Rodgers, ‘Jets Get a Jedi’

Randy Lange - Aaron Rodgers by the Numbers ... and What Numbers They Are!

Robby Sabo - Aaron Rodgers arrives at NY Jets facility in Florham Park (Video)

Steve Serby - Aaron Rodgers' Jets arrival has Joe Namath believing again

Randy Lange - New York Jets: Aaron Rodgers Jersey Number 8

Steve Serby - Aaron Rodgers Jets gesture 'touched my heart': Joe Namath

Danny Abriano - Woody Johnson talks Aaron Rodgers trade, says getting to know him 'reinforces what a great decision this was'

Jack Bell - Jets HC Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers: I’m Excited to Start Working with Him

Robert Sanchez - Robert Saleh says Aaron Rodgers is the 'finisher' the Jets needed

Andy Vasquez - A big, early sign Jets’ Aaron Rodgers is fully invested in his new team

Alex Smith - Aaron Rodgers says Super Bowl III trophy 'looking a little lonely,' believes Jets 'can win it all'

Randy Lange - Aaron Rodgers' Message to Jets & Their Fans: 'I'm Here Because I Believe in This Team'

SNY - Aaron Rodgers to Jets fans: ‘I’m as hungry as you guys are… so come along for the ride’

Ryan Dunleavy - Aaron Rodgers on following same Jets path Brett Favre did

Jaclyn Hendricks - Brett Favre says Aaron Rodgers 'will do great' after Jets trade

Ryan Dunleavy - Aaron Rodgers' plans for Zach Wilson after practice 'hell' boast

Jaclyn Hendricks - Aaron Rodgers says call logs don't support Packers claims

Ryan Gaydos - Aaron Rodgers 'may be overrated and washed up,' ex-NFL quarterback suggests

Ryan Wood - Four takeaways from Aaron Rodgers' first New York news conference

Brian Costello - Jets likely to target lineman to help protect Aaron Rodgers

David Ricuito - 5 prospects the NY Jets could consider at pick 15 in the 2023 NFL Draft

David Wyatt-Hupton - TJW Final Mock Draft: 2023

Thomas Christopher - Kenny Pickett says NY Jets provided his 'Welcome to NFL moment'

Ralph Ventre - Report: Jets Part Ways with Reserve Running Back Ty Johnson

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.