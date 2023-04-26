Aaron Rodgers Jets introductory press conference discussion thread

The Jets are officially introducing Aaron Rodgers as their new quarterback today at the team facility. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm Eastern.

This is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated press conferences in team history. Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer. He has accomplished almost everything there is to accomplish. Now he will look to join Peyton Manning and Tom Brady on the list of quarterbacks who have won the Super Bowl with two different teams.

We will hear a lot about Rodgers’ motivations for coming to New York. We also might finally receive some insight into the details of his contract. There has been rumors that Rodgers is reworking his deal to increase the amount of salary cap flexibility the Jets will have over the next few years.

