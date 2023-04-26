Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With the Jets and Aaron Rodgers finally together, we finally have some real ideas of what this team will look like going into the season. Rodgers will have his introductory press conference today at 2 PM eastern time, and after that, it’s straight into the draft - more or less. For the Jets that likely means bolstering both the offensive and defensive lines. Yet with the team making such a drastic move at quarterback, it still feels like the Jets are a bit further than a quarterback away from a championship. Maybe it’s just the pessimism of being a Jets fan for over 20 years, but it feels like the team is now under a tremendous amount of pressure to win now - despite the team not making the playoffs in over a decade. It’s an interesting concept and a storyline to keep an eye on during this season. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

NewYorkJets.com - Jets GM Joe Douglas & Assistant GM Rex Hogan 2023 Pre-Draft Press Conference

Randy Lange - Joe Douglas on Imminent Deal for Aaron Rodgers: 'Historic Trade for This Franchise'

NewYorkJets.com - The Official Jets Podcast: Breaking Down the Jets' Trade in Principle for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Jenna Lemoncelli - Jets' Russell Wilson fear slowed Aaron Rodgers trade

Bridget Hyland - Did Jets get robbed by Packers in Aaron Rodgers deal? Ex-NFL QB thinks so

Jaclyn Hendricks - Rex Ryan puts NFL on notice after Jets' Aaron Rodgers trade

David Wyatt-Hupton - Return of the Guv

Steve Serby - Aaron Rodgers changes everything for Jets

Andy Vasquez - Aaron Rodgers has unique chance to shape Jets’ present and future ... if he’s all in

Jake Brown - Gang's All Here: Jets' Super Bowl hopes intensify with Aaron Rodgers

Ryan Glasspiegel - Sauce Gardner: Jets will make playoffs 'easy' with Aaron Rodgers

Brian Costello - Jets’ Aaron Rodgers trade a ‘great thing’ for Zach Wilson: Joe Douglas

Justin Terranova - What the Jets' Aaron Rodgers trade means for Zach Wilson

Michael Nania - The sneaky consequences of NY Jets' first-round pick swap

Ethan Greenberg - Joe Douglas ‘Comfortable’ at Pick No. 15 After Trade Agreement with Packers

Nick Faria - Jets remain committed to improving the trenches ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Brian Costello - Jets seven-round NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Protecting Aaron Rodgers

Connor Hughes - Jets 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Post-Aaron Rodgers trade edition

John Flanigan - Jets ‘optimistic and hopeful’ on getting deal done with Quinnen Williams

Michael Nania - Jets DT Quinnen Williams makes cryptic comment on contract talks

Caroline Hendershot - Connor McGovern on Why He Re-Signed with the Jets: 'The People'

