New York Jets traded value equivalent of 3rd overall pick for quarterback Aaron Rodgers according to one metric

On Monday, the New York Jets completed the seemingly inevitable trade with the Green Bay Packers to acquire Quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In the end, the trade compensation showed the Jets clearly did not have the “leverage” that some fans thought they did as they paid a pretty penny to acquire Aaron.

Trade compensation, per sources:



Jets get:

Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).



Packers get:

Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

Overall, the Jets essentially gave up a 2023 second and a 2024 first plus some fodder. However, we can sum and then compare the value each team received to try to figure out what the Jets valued Rodgers at. Thankfully, Tej Seth of SumerSports already did that for us:

working under the assumption that rodgers plays enough snaps and the jets finish around where the betting market thinks they’ll finish, the jets gave up the equivalent of #3 overall to get aaron rodgers using the fitzgerald-spielberger chart pic.twitter.com/9PoSZyipsW — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) April 24, 2023

Using the picks included and their respective values within the Fitzgerald-Spielberger draft pick values, the Jets traded the equivalent of the 3rd overall pick for Aaron Rodgers. To put this lightly, that’s a huge deal and there’s no real way to argue otherwise.

With this in mind, what do you think of the trade?