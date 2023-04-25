 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New York Jets traded value equivalent of 3rd overall pick for quarterback Aaron Rodgers according to one metric

By IMissFatRex
NFL: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, the New York Jets completed the seemingly inevitable trade with the Green Bay Packers to acquire Quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In the end, the trade compensation showed the Jets clearly did not have the “leverage” that some fans thought they did as they paid a pretty penny to acquire Aaron.

Overall, the Jets essentially gave up a 2023 second and a 2024 first plus some fodder. However, we can sum and then compare the value each team received to try to figure out what the Jets valued Rodgers at. Thankfully, Tej Seth of SumerSports already did that for us:

Using the picks included and their respective values within the Fitzgerald-Spielberger draft pick values, the Jets traded the equivalent of the 3rd overall pick for Aaron Rodgers. To put this lightly, that’s a huge deal and there’s no real way to argue otherwise.

With this in mind, what do you think of the trade?

Who won the trade between the Jets and the Packers?

