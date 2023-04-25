Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Well, after a long wait, the Jets finally traded for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The trade includes a first round pick swap between the teams this year, one of the Jets’ second-round picks this year, and a conditional second in ‘24 that will turn into a first-round pick if Rodgers plays at least 65 percent of the snaps this season. There were also some later picks involved, but that aspect isn’t as important. The Jets essentially gave up a 1st and a 2nd for Rodgers, in what is a trade I would have liked the Jets to do better in. In fact, at that price, I would have preferred if the Jets went after Lamar Jackson, who would have given the team a much longer window at quarterback. All in all, I’m finally glad that this drama is over - for now. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

