Report: Aaron Rodgers to be traded to Jets for first round pick swap, second round pick, conditional 2024 first round pick, and more

After over a month of waiting, it sounds like the Jets and Packers have agreed to a trade to bring Aaron Rodgers to New York. Rodgers’ close personal friend Adam Schefter has the details.

Trade compensation, per sources:



Jets get:

Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).



Packers get:

Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

Recent reports that one of the reasons a deal stalled was Green Bay’s insistence on a first round pick without any conditions. This appears to be some sort of compromise, although it only really protects the Jets in case Rodgers suffers a serious injury that causes him to miss a significant portion of the season. In that event, the Jets are still left with the fairly pricy bill of next year’s second round pick.

Rodgers should provide a big upgrade at the quarterback position for a Jets team that came within a couple of games of ending a more than one decade long Playoff drought last year. The price to obtain his services is certainly high.

We will discuss this plenty in the hours and days ahead. Leave your thoughts below.