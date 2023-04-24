Connor McGovern re-signs with Jets

The Jets have announced the re-signing of center Connor McGovern.

Terms of the deal were not immediately made available.

McGovern originally signed with the Jets in 2020 and turned in three if unspectacular years as a starter. It felt like both sides were prepared to move on after the 2022 season as there was limited reported discussion on a new deal. This left the Jets with a rather large hole at center and few means to upgrade. This year’s free agent class at the position was weak. In fact a strong argument could be made that McGovern was the top player at center in free agency. The team could have looked to this week’s Draft, but it’s a very risky strategy expecting to find an immediate starter that way. Meanwhile for his part it seems like McGovern overplayed his hand and never got the contract he was expected.

During the course of the offseason I have equated the Jets-McGovern relationship like the plot of a generic romantic comedy. Both sides needed each other but were too stubborn to acknowledge it. Finally at the eleventh hour the plot has a generic Hollywood happy ending.