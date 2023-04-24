Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The Jets and Packers have begun talking in regards to an Aaron Rodgers trade again. This after going radio silent on both sides for the last couple of weeks or so. It was always rumored that a deal wouldn’t get done until right before, or during the NFL draft, so the timeline of this conversation makes sense. The biggest question remains what the trade compensation will be, and if anyone other than Rodgers will be included in the package from the Packers. It’s an interesting story to follow, but it would have been more interesting if the topic wasn’t beaten to death throughout the free agency period. We’ll see how it all shakes out soon enough. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Justin Tasch - Aaron Rodgers trade talks between Jets, Packers pick back up

Michael Nania - Promising report emerges in NY Jets' Aaron Rodgers trade saga

Christian Gonzales - Jets, Packers recently re-engaged in trade talks surrounding QB Aaron Rodgers

Scott Thompson - Jets, Packers have hope deal for Aaron Rodgers can be done this week: report

Ralph Ventre - Gang Green GM Joe Douglas Scores Three Key Free Agency Dubs

Ralph Ventre - Big Decision on Becton Looms for Jets' Brass

Billy Riccette - Prospects Jets had official top-30 visit with

Michael Nania - The NY Jets' worst-case draft scenario (And how to navigate it)

Justin Fried - 4 NY Jets players who could get cut after 2023 NFL Draft

Michael Nania - 3 NY Jets draft targets who deserve more hype

Michael Nania - 3 NY Jets draft targets whose production doesn't match the hype

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.