Good morning Gang Green Nation! And happy 459th birthday William Shakespeare! A week hence the 2023 NFL draft will be history. All the shiny new draft picks and undrafted free agents will be in tow, the Aaron Rodgers trade may well be completed, and we can stop arguing about these things and begin arguing about all new things. Until then, Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow, Creeps in this petty pace from day to day.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in April:

Randy Lange - Jets Draft Preview | LB Could Be Attractive Addition to Back Seven

Antwan Staley - Here’s the player the Jets should target with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Paul Scwartz and Brian Costello - What Giants, Jets might do at safety in 2023 NFL Draft

Brian Costello - Five-year NFL Draft analysis: Ravens are No. 1 as Giants, Jets both rise

Rich Cimini - How Jets GM Joe Douglas can deliver encore after last year's historic draft

Ralph Ventre - Jets Country 2022 Draft Review: Michael Clemons Contributes throughout Rookie Campaign

Ralph Ventre - Jets Country 2022 Draft Review: Max Mitchell Makes Five Starts in First Year

Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: NFL Draft Selection Could Set Up $7.25M Cut

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - David Bakhtiari Shares ‘F*** You’ Packers-Jets Offer for Aaron Rodgers

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Urged to Replace CJ Mosley With Clemson’s Trenton Simpson

Michael Obermuller - Jets News: Sauce Gardner Sets Sights on Darrelle Revis

Glenn Naughton - If and When Jets Complete Deal for Aaron Rodgers, Joe Douglas Draft Strategy Likely to Change Dramatically

Glenn Naughton - JetNation Prospect Profile: Georiga Offensive Tackle Broderick Jones

Brandyn Pokrass - 2023 Four-Round Mock Draft: Jets Bolster and Improve the Trenches

Justin Fried - 5 bargain free agents the NY Jets could sign before 2023 NFL Draft

Justin Fried - When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

Stephen Nixon - Why the NY Jets should trade the No. 13 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Billy Riccette - Adam Schefter says Day 2 of draft is ‘soft deadline’ for Rodgers trade

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.