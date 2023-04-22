Good morning Gang Green Nation! There’s not a lot of news on the Jets’ front. With the Aaron Rodgers talks stalled, the biggest recent news has been the re-signing of edge rusher Bryce Huff to a one year deal. Huff has been effective at pressuring the quarterback during his time with the Jets, though he has not yet developed beyond rushing the passer. Huff is a liability in the run game, and unless and until he can improve there, he will remain a specialist who sees the field only in very specific situations. Still, it’s always a plus to keep a talented pass rusher in the fold.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in April:
Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - What Are the Jets’ Needs Entering the 2023 NFL Draft?
Brian Costello and Paul Schwartz - What Jets, Giants might do at cornerback in 2023 NFL Draft
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Thomas Morstead Reveals Jets Pitch, Speaks on Aaron Rodgers Rumors
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: Trey Lance Trade Interest Could Force Aaron Rodgers Deal
Michael Obermuller - Jets Rumors: NYJ Expected to ‘Replace’ Former Top Pick
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Would Be ‘Happy’ With Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets News: Bryce Huff Signs 1-Year $4.3 Million Contract
Glenn Naughton - Aaron Rodgers to Jets Will be Done Before Draft According to Report
Glenn Naughton - NFL Draft Rumors; Worth Tuning in, or Just Block it out? What Drives us Crazy as the Draft Approaches
Glenn Naughton - Bryce Huff Signs Restricted Free Agent Tender
Glenn Naughton - Jaxon Smith-Njigba Should be Jets top Target in Round 1
Ryan Shafer - 5 options the NY Jets could explore with the No. 13 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
Justin Fried - NY Jets expect Corey Davis to be on their Week 1 roster
Justin Fried - Oregon State OL Brandon Kipper talks NY Jets visit, 2023 NFL Draft in interview
Billy Riccette - Bryce Huff signs restricted free agent tender with Jets
Billy Riccette - Calais Campbell says Aaron Rodgers made pitch for him to join Jets
Jim Cerny - Jets 2023 NFL Draft: Sneaky options for No. 13 pick
Jim Cerny - Jets: Predictions for 2023 NFL Draft, including Aaron Rodgers trade
Colin Gallant - Jets: Aaron Rodgers tried recruiting Falcons' Calais Campbell to New York
Enjoy the day everybody.
Loading comments...