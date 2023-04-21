Bryce Huff re-signs with Jets

Free agent Jets defensive end Bryce Huff will be back in green and white in 2023 as he signed his one year contract offer from the team.

#Jets pass rusher Bryce Huff signed his RFA tender ($4.3M). So he's officially back. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 20, 2023

Over his three NFL seasons, Huff has developed into an outstanding role player for the Jets. He plays primarily passing downs and has generated pressures at a high rate. He was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis in 2020 and is probably the most successful Jets addition from that class.

I was hoping the Jets would be able to work out a multi-year deal with Huff, but that is not typically how teams operate with restricted free agents. Usually they accept a one year contract, which puts them in position to be an unrestricted free agent the next year. It also isn’t known whether Huff would have been interested since he is now a year away from hitting the open market.

The good news is a productive player is remaining with the team.