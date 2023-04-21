Crowdsourcing a GGN mock draft: Who would you take in Round 2 (Pick 43)?

On April 27th at 8PM, the 2023 NFL draft will begin. Over the 48 hours or so that follow this, 259 picks will be made that change the trajectory of franchises and the lives of those selected forever.

As it pertains to the New York Jets, this is a pretty important Draft. They are seemingly trying to contend on a short window after (probably?) acquiring quarterback Aaron Rodgers and have multiple holes on their roster that need to be filled both short- and long-term. Because of this, each pick matters and many fans have their own thoughts on how these picks should be spent.

Within this article series, I would like to try to tap into the wide range of opinions of Jets fans who frequent GGN. My idea being that if we crowdsourced the thoughts of all such fans then we might end with a pretty good idea of what a “good” draft might look like.

To this end, I am creating a one-simulation run of the 2023 NFL draft using the ProFootballFocus mock draft machine using all of their default settings and no draft pick trades will be accepted. For each pick the Jets currently hold in the 2023 NFL draft, I will list the top 3 players available at all positions (both position groupings and top 3 players within them according to PFF) along with a poll featuring all such names. From there, everyone will vote and the leading vote getter will be selected within our community mock draft. Each pick that the New York Jets have will be its own article and follow the same format.

Previous articles within this series have led to the selection of:

Round 1, Pick 13: Offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)

Round 2, Pick 42: Interior offensive lineman (center) John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota)

Today’s article will hold the votes for Round 2, Pick 43 (which immediately follows the selection of John Michael Schmitz). Notably, given the apparent interest in various interior lineman as Day 2 options for the Jets, I opted to include an additional option within this position group.