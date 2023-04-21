Rumor: Aaron Rodgers Says Jets or Retire

Following on from John’s piece yesterday on the reported interest from the San Francisco 49ers in Aaron Rodgers, I wanted to share another rumor that’s doing the rounds.

I can’t seem to the tweet to embed, so here’s an image of the tweet instead. According to this report, Aaron Rodgers has communicated to his agent that the Green Bay Packers either trade him to the New York Jets, or he’ll retire.

For the last six weeks, the argument has raged on about who has the leverage, the Packers or the Jets. The reality is that Aaron Rodgers, due to his contract, has a ton of leverage.

He doesn’t have a no-trade clause in his contract, but the threat of retirement is as good as a no-trade clause.

This alone would seemingly remove any leverage the Packers had if it’s true.

The tweet actually outlines the options available. The Packers can accept what the Jets are offering, put an end to this saga, and use the draft picks to support their chosen QB for the future. Or they can continue to play hardball and pay Rodgers the exact same amount of money, without receiving any compensation.

It’s hard to know what to believe at this point, and the hope is we’ll have a resolution to the Aaron Rodgers drama within the next seven days.