Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. For a team that’s going all in for a Super Bowl, the Jets have plenty of holes on the roster. Outside of the obvious missing link at quarterback, the Jets have glaring holes on the offensive line, defensive line, linebacking core and secondary, primarily, the safety position. On top of that, if Breece Hall isn’t able to start the season healthy, the running back room suddenly becomes a lot less formidable. In essence, outside of WR1 and the cornerback positions, the team is a giant question mark that’s being given unrealistic expectations. A large part of this is the fault of owner Woody Johnson, who seemingly is replicating the exact scenario that we saw occur 15 years ago. And, if the Jets aren’t able to come away with a Super Bowl this season, it’s anyone’s guess as to what happens next. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

