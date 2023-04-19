Who do recent 2023 NFL mock drafts have the Jets picking at 13?

Just over a week remains until the 2023 NFL Draft gets underway. Let’s take a look at whom the pundits are mocking to the Jets. There is a clear theme.

Dane Brugler

13. New York Jets: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown are back in 2023 for the Jets, but both playing a full 17-game regular-season schedule seems unlikely. Johnson not only would provide immediate and playable depth at tackle, he also would give the franchise a long-term road map at the position.

Peter Schrager

13. New York Jets Broderick Jones Georgia · OT · Sophomore (RS) I am not sure if Aaron Rodgers will be the Jets’ quarterback by the time they are on the clock, but either way, I don’t see this pick going to Green Bay. I do see the Jets addressing the offensive line, one of the team’s biggest needs after injuries riddled the unit a year ago. Teams appear to be split on whether Jones, Peter Skoronski or Paris Johnson Jr. will be the first O-lineman taken.

Pro Football Focus (Analytics Based)

13. NEW YORK JETS: OT BRODERICK JONES, GEORGIA There is nothing wrong with continuing to invest resources at premium positions. In fact, in many ways, we could argue teams don’t do enough of it — especially at quarterback. Jones requires some continued growth at setting his anchor and not succumbing to bull rushes so frequently but is a remarkable athlete in space. He allowed only a 2.3% pressure rate on true pass sets in 2022, ranking 10th among FBS tackles.

The Ringer

13. New York Jets - Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern his pick is all about flexibility for the Jets. With a pair of volatile potential starters at left tackle in Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown, New York could benefit from having a high-quality backup plan in place. At the very least, Skoronski can slide in at guard early in his career and give the team a stable interior presence, which should benefit the soon-to-be-acquired Aaron Rodgers (right?).

Ryan Wilson

13. New York Jets - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia The Jets added depth along the interior offensive line with Wes Schweitzer and Trystan Colon-Castillo, but questions remain about former first-rounder Mekhi Becton. It’s a matter of if, not when Aaron Rodgers arrives, and protecting him will be priority No. 1 given how good this defense was in 2022. Broderick Jones, meanwhile, had a strong ‘22 campaign for Georgia, where he has faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years. He’s not yet a finished product but he has the athleticism and strength to be a difference-maker when he puts it all together.

It is no surprise to see such a focus on tackle. It remains a glaring need for this team, and the Jets need to upgrade their offensive line with the anticipated trade for a 39 year old quarterback. The odds are high the 13th pick is used on a tackle.