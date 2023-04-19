Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. If the Jets want to have success in this year’s NFL draft, the team needs to go after the meat and potatoes: offensive line and defensive line. Considering the Jets will have to make a decision at quarterback post-Rodgers, the best course of action would be to solidify a group of people whose jobs are to protect the quarterback. If the team can substantially upgrade the offensive line this season - and next - it will do wonders for whoever becomes the next Jets quarterback in a post-Rodgers world. While I truly believe the Rodgers experiment will fall flat of expectations, I do think the team will be set up in a good position to make a run for a title. It’s almost as if history is repeating itself yet again. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

