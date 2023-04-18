Kiper/McShay mock draft has the Jets fortifying the trenches

Each year before the NFL Draft, ESPN analysts Mel Kiper and Todd McShay traditionally conduct a joint mock draft where they alternate making picks. This year’s Kiper/McShay mock went for three rounds. The Jets currently own pick 13 in the opening round and 42 and 43 in the second round.

With these three picks, the ESPN analysts have the Jets focusing on their lines.

13. New York Jets Kiper’s pick: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia As we await the outcome of the Aaron Rodgers tug of war with the Packers, the Jets have to find a new starter at right tackle. Jones started every game at left tackle for the national champs last season, but he has the versatility to move to the right side. 42. New York Jets (from CLE) McShay’s pick: Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin Shoring up the offensive line is key for the Jets, especially if they land Aaron Rodgers. Mel brought in Broderick Jones in the first round to give them an offensive tackle, but the interior needs work too. Tippmann is my top-ranked center, and his mobility stands out on tape. 43. New York Jets Kiper’s pick: Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern Well, Todd stole my pick, but I guess it doesn’t matter since they’re both going to the Jets. Adebawore lit up at the combine, showing off his impressive physical traits. He has positional flexibility, even if he is likely never going to be a 10-sack-per-season player.

Both the offensive lines and defensive line have significant needs. On the offensive side of the ball, tackle and center are the current problem areas. Defensive tackle is a hole on that side of the ball after the departure of Sheldon Rankins.

All three picks fit the Jets’ tendecies in theory. Jones and Tippmann both bring unique traits for their position, and Joe Douglas has proven to be a traits based drafter in his time with the Jets. Meanwhile, Adebawore projects as a player who can slide between tackle and end, which is something Robert Saleh prefers.

What do you think about these picks?