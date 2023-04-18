Quinnen Williams absent from the start of Jets offseason program

The New York Jets offseason program gets underway this week, but there is one notable absence. The best player on the team, Quinnen Williams, is not in attendance as he seeks a new contract.

Source: As expected, star DT Quinnen Williams is not attending the Jets’ offseason program, which begins today. Williams, entering the final year of his contract, is seeking an extension. Negotiations are ongoing. This portion of the program is voluntary. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 17, 2023

If you follow NFL contract negotiations, you will recognize that this is not an unusual situation. Skipping the voluntary portion of the offseason program is one of the few tools at players’ disposal to express their discontent. Williams’ absence will create some unpleasant headlines and force players and coaches to answer some unpleasant questions in the short run. If Williams and the Jets do reach a long-term extension this offseason, however, this will all be long forgotten by the time the season begins.

My view is a long-term extension for Williams should be a top priority for the Jets before the offseason runs out.

How much will this situation impact the team? I tend to doubt it will. Williams knows how to prepare for the season and doesn’t need extra drills on technique. Players who do are the ones I worry about missing the offseason program. If anything, Williams’ absence might have a small benefit by getting extra practice reps for one of those players who needs them.