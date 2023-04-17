Planning for the unlikely: What to do if a QB falls to pick 13?

With the 2nd pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the New York Jets selected Quarterback Zach Wilson from BYU. 2 years later, that same (thought to be) promising player is coming off a season where he was benched two times and where he is unlikely to start at quarterback for the Jets this season.

The main reason the New York Jets are unlikely to play Zach is they are expected to (eventually?) acquire Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While this gives the Jets a short-term answer at quarterback, Rodgers is already on record as considering retirement so this is unlikely to be the long-term solution that teams typically look for at quarterback.

This places the Jets in a rare situation. It’s only been two years since they took a quarterback high in the draft but already they need a new “Quarterback of the Future” to lead their franchise for the foreseeable future.

This begs the question, what if one of the ‘big 4’ quarterback prospects in this draft falls to 13? Truthfully I could see arguments being made both ways, so I thought it could be interesting to crowdsource an answer from the Jets fandom (at least those who comment on GGN) about what we would do.

So here’s the question: If any of the top 4 quarterback prospects (Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Will Levis, or Anthony Richardson) were to fall to the Jets’ first pick in the 2023 NFL draft happen, what should they do and why?

When answering, feel free to lay out the scenarios where you would or would not consider any QB. (ex: “I’d do it if it were Bryce Young but not for anyone else,” or “I’d only consider it if X prospects” were off the board.”)