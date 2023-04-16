Good morning Gang Green Nation! Word is the Jets and Quinnen Williams are not particularly close to getting an extension done. With Jets OTAs starting this week it is unfortunate that Williams will not be attending because he won’t have an extension in place. With the uncertainty surrounding the timing of the Aaron Rodgers trade and his contract structure with the Jets, a large Williams extension has been put on the back burner. Hopefully the Jets, the Packers, Rodgers and Williams will figure things out soon and we can see the 2023 Jets come into better focus.

Paul Scwartz and Brian Costello - What Giants, Jets might do at wide receiver in 2023 NFL Draft

Paul Scwartz and Brian Costello - What Giants, Jets might do at quarterback in 2023 NFL Draft

Rich Cimini - Is Jets star Quinnen Williams 'next man up' in defensive tackle gold rush?

Ralph Ventre - Jets Country Prospect Series: Two Local Small-School Products Would Fit Well in Green & White

Ralph Ventre - Jets' 2023 Salary Cap Conundrum

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets, Vikings Predicted to Pull off Blockbuster Draft Trade

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets News: Chosen Anderson Signs Deal With Dolphins in Free Agency

Glenn Naughton - Former NFL GM Offers Theory as to why Aaron Rodgers to Jets has yet to be Made Official

Justin Fried - NY Jets DT Quinnen Williams extension is 'not imminent'

Justin Fried - Top 5 players the NY Jets should completely avoid in 2023 NFL Draft

Justin Fried - NY Jets unlikely to trade for DeAndre Hopkins this offseason

Tim Capurso - NFL rumors: Jets insider floats Quinnen Williams contract range

