Jets first round pick odds per the ESPN NFL Draft Simulator

Given the surge of interest in recent decades in the NFL draft, it should be no surprise that the current media market is flooded with mock drafts.

Honestly, there are so many mock drafts that sometimes it can become a bit overwhelming to try to keep track of the number of players that have been mocked to a given team. Additionally, some mock drafts are “good,” while others are “not so good.” Those factors are what makes the idea of merging the data across mock drafts from “high quality” mock drafter creators enticing to me. Thankfully, ESPN recently did exactly this with results related to the Jets reported by ESPN’s New York Jets’ beat writer Rich Cimini.

From the ESPN NFL draft simulator:



Most likely picks for #Jets at 13:



OT Paris Johnson, Jr. - 14% chance taken

EDGE Nolan Smith -- 12%

OT Broderick Jones -- 11.75%

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba -- 9.5%

RB Bijan Robinson -- 9.25%



Based primarily on Scouts, Inc grades + expert mocks — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 12, 2023

As shown here, the current crop of mock drafts seems to be pretty confident that the Jets will be taking an offensive tackle, with the percentages for Paris Johnson, Jr. and Broderick Jones exceeding 25% when summed. If the Jets do not go offensive tackle then it appears that the mock drafters believe an offensive playmaker is another plausible selection with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Bijan Robinson coming in at a sum of just about 20%.

With that said, these are merely the projections of others. Feel free to let me know who you think the Jets “will” take.