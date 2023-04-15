Good morning Gang Green Nation! As the 2023 NFL draft draws near, one position many people assume the Jets will not be addressing in the draft is tight end. The Jets have already committed significant cap space to two veterans at the tight end position, and they drafted one in the 3rd round last year. That might seem to preclude drafting another tight end, but it shouldn’t. This looks to be a banner year for tight ends in the draft. Jeremy Ruckert wasn’t even active on many game days last year. While he may still develop into a valuable player, that possibility should not preclude the Jets from taking another tight end if one they like falls to them. In addition, though rostering four tight ends might not be ideal, a single extra roster spot devoted to tight end for a year also should not preclude the Jets from taking a tight end they like. Of course I have no inside knowledge of what the Jets plans are in the draft, and there are plenty of other positions to fill. But it would be disappointing if the Jets have already ruled out taking a tight end and pass up an opportunity to draft a good one in what looks to be a potentially excellent year for tight ends.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in April:

