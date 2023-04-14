Jets release Braden Mann

The Jets have announced the release of punter Braden Mann.

Mann was a sixth round pick in 2020. The Jets hoped they had solidified the role for the next decade, but Mann struggled with inconsistency although he did a good job as a kickoff specialist near the end of the 2021 season.

At the start of that 2021 season Mann was injured against the Carolina Panthers and missed time. The Jets signed Thomas Morstead as a temporary replacement. Morstead outperformed Mann. The team could have been forgiven for sticking with Morstead, but the Jets turned punting duties back over to Mann and released Morstead.

Ironically the Jets brought Morstead back as a free agent earlier in the offseason, a move that spelled the end for Mann.

Braden Mann will probably be best remembered for a touchdown saving tackle he made on a punt return late in a 2020 victory over the Rams. The tackle saved the game for the Jets. The win knocked the team out of position to draft Trevor Lawrence and into position to draft Zach Wilson. (Although it is worth noting a victory over the Browns the next week would have taken the Jets to the second overall pick in 2021 on its own).