Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With the Jets missing out on acquiring Odell Beckham Jr., the question now is what the team will do at the WR position going forward. Corey Davis was considered a potential cap casualty since the start of the offseason, but is still on the team. While a WR group of Wilson, Lazard, Davis, and Hardman isn’t terrible, it leaves more to be desired. Lazard is more of a high-end WR3 than a WR2, especially given his versatility. The Jets desperately need another big-time playmaker at the position if they want the offense to be a formidable threat this season. With Rodgers still likely to be in a Jets uniform to start the season, hopefully the team is able to address the position in the draft - or target DeAndre Hopkins via trade. I guess we’ll see as we inch closer to draft season. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Bridget Hyland - Packers president talks looming Jets trade for Aaron Rodgers

Jenna Lemoncelli - Packers' Mark Murphy mum on Aaron Rodgers trade delay with Jets

Ryan Glasspiegel - David Bakhtiari puts Aaron Rodgers Jets trade fears 'to rest'

David Wyatt-Hupton - Tim Boyle

Justin Fried - NY Jets 'reluctant' to appear on 'Hard Knocks' this season

Daniel Flick - Odell Beckham Jr. Called New York Jets Before Baltimore Ravens Signing - Report

Eric Allen - NFL Draft Preview: Jets Own Three of the Top 43 Picks

Randy Lange - History of Lucky (and Skillful) 13th Overall Draft Selections by Jets and NFL

Justin Fried - 4 positions of need the NY Jets should avoid early in the 2023 NFL Draft

Bridget Hyland - In Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft, Jets use Tom Brady strategy for Aaron Rodgers

Brian Costello - Jets seven-round NFL Mock Draft 2.0: An Aaron Rodgers protector

Jim Cerny - Jets: 3 reasons Paris Johnson Jr. would be perfect fit in 2023 NFL Draft

Ralph Ventre - Sports Illustrated Crowns Broadway Joe as Jets’ All-time Best Draft Pick

Isabel Gonzalez - Jets' Quinnen Williams, Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins join 'The Catch' saltwater fishing tournament roster

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.