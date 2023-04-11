Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Yesterday was the day Odell Beckham Jr was supposed to meet with Joe Douglas and the Jets. That was, before the Baltimore Ravens signed Beckham to an absurd $18M contract. While missing out on the talent of OBJ is less than ideal, I’m more than fine with him being on the Ravens for that price tag. The Jets don’t have a bevy of cap space, and still have plenty of holes to fill on the team. Missing out on Beckham could also lead the team to potentially pivoting to DeAndre Hopkins, or, drafting a WR in the upcoming draft. Regardless of what happens, it’ll be interesting to see which path Joe Douglas and the Jets intend to follow now that they’re all-in on Rodgers. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Michael Nania - The NY Jets' dream blueprint to finish 2023 offseason

David Wyatt-Hupton - He's Gonna Be Here

Mike Florio - At this point, only Aaron Rodgers could prevent trade to Jets from happening

Thomas Christopher - Todd Bowles compares Rodgers-Jets pairing to Brady-Bucs

Rivka Boord - Odell Beckham Jr. signs with Ravens ahead of NY Jets meeting

Andy Vasquez - Jets lose out on Odell Beckham before free-agent visit | What went wrong?

Lou DiPietro, Tiki & Tierney, and Sal Licata - Tiki & Sal: Did OBJ use Jets, and did they avoid disaster?

Michael Nania - 5 WR options NY Jets can pivot to after losing OBJ

Justin Fried - NY Jets should pivot to DeAndre Hopkins after missing on Odell Beckham Jr.

Eric Allen - As NFL Draft Nears, Jets' Narrative Has Changed

Field Level Media - On the clock: New York Jets draft preview

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Mock Draft 12.0 | Todd McShay Projects Pair of O-Linemen for Green & White

Connor Hughes - Jets 3-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: How much will Gang Green invest in offensive line?

