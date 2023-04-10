Jets fans are split on the team’s direction

Through the year, we ask for Jets fans their views on the team. Our survey is called SB Nation Reacts. Let’s take a look at the latest results.

It has been an interesting offseason for the Jets thus far. They are on the verge of acquiring one of the sport’s biggest names, Aaron Rodgers. However, we have been waiting for weeks for the deal to get done, and the team has made few other additions this offseason.

How are Jets fans feeling about things? It is almost an even split among the fanbase. 53 percent of fans say the team is heading in the right direction according to our poll.

Whether fans are satisfied with the current direction of the franchise, there is consensus on ownership. We asked fans whether they want Woody Johnson to sell the team, and the response was overwhelming.

Whether fans want it or not, there are no signs Johnson is even considering selling. We can dream, though.