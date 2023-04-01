Good morning Gang Green Nation! Happy April Fools Day. I don’t know about you, but April Fools pranks just aren’t my thing. Occasionally they can be well executed and legitimately funny. Mostly I find them boring and unfunny and annoying to have to try to separate fact from fiction this day each year. So for me, the prank is there is no prank. If you’re looking for a good April Fools prank today, you’ll have to look elsewhere. No doubt somebody, somewhere will post a story about the Aaron Rodgers trade being completed. Take any such stories today with an extra dose of skepticism.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in April:
Henry McKenna - Jets mock draft: New York lands Aaron Rodgers, OL and DL help and a sleeper QB
Jack Bell - Jets’ HC Robert Saleh Tickled to the Core by the Guys He’s Got
Jack Bell - Safety Chuck Clark on His Trade to the Jets: ‘Excited to Play on the Stage in New York’
Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - Which Jets Player Do You Think Should Wear the Number 0?
Jordan Raanan - New field turf installed at MetLife Stadium, home of Giants and Jets
Ralph Ventre - New York Jets Must Address Offseason Safety Concern
Ralph Ventre - Say It Ain’t So, Joe!
Ralph Ventre - New York Jets Working On Securing a Center
Ralph Ventre - ‘Rapport’ between Hackett and Rodgers Affords Jets Patience in Trade Talks
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets News: Trevon Wesco Signs With Titans in Free Agency
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets News: NY Met With TCU QB Max Duggan, Showing Interest
Michael Obermuller - Jets’ 24-Year-Old Goes Viral After Unexpected Guarantee
Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets Rumors: NY Predicted to Appear on HBO’s Hard Knocks in 2023
Michael Obermuller - Jets Favorites for Odell Beckham Jr. Amid Price Drop
Glenn Naughton - JetNation Draft Prospect Profile: Northwestern DL Adetomiwa Adebawore no Longer Flying Under the Radar
Ryan Shafer - Grading the NY Jets' last 10 first-round draft picks
Justin Fried - All signs point to the NY Jets signing Odell Beckham soon
Justin Fried - Definitive timeline revealed for the NY Jets and Aaron Rodgers trade
Justin Fried - NY Jets now hold this tragic distinction across all American sports
Justin Fried - What should the NY Jets do after missing out on Calais Campbell?
Billy Riccette - Report: Jets are ‘most likely landing spot’ for Odell Beckham
Billy Riccette - SI’s Breer says Rodgers to Jets ‘certainly will get done’ before draft
Billy Riccette - Jets will play on new surface in 2023, MetLife Stadium gets new turf
Billy Riccette - Jets now own longest major sports playoff drought after Kings clinch
Jim Cerny - Jets: NFL Draft players to target with first-round pick
Quinn Allen - NFL rumors: Odell Beckham Jr-Jets buzz gets louder, with Aaron Rodgers catch
Colin Gallant - NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers to Jets won't require a first-round pick
Dan Fappiano - Jets: Calais Campbell explains spurning New York for Falcons
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
Enjoy the day everybody.
Poll
Will Jeremy Ruckert catch a touchdown pass this year?
-
71%
Yes
-
11%
No
-
12%
Jeremy who?
-
5%
Horton Hears a Who
Loading comments...