Report: New York Jets to release slot receiver Braxton Berrios

According to a report by Adam Schefter, the New York Jets have made the decision to release Braxton Berrios next week to create needed cap space.

Jets are releasing WR Braxton Berrios at the start of the league year next week, per source. The two sides discussed a restructuring of his contract but were unable to reach agreement. His release will save $5 million against Jets’ cap. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2023

The move will save the Jets $5 million on the 2023 cap with a dead money charge of $3.2 million. The Jets were up against the cap heading into free agency and releasing Berrios comes as no surprise considering he was set to carry a cap hit of $8.2 million next season.

2022 was a frustrating year for Berrios who saw his production decline considerably on the 2021 numbers that earned him a new contract at 1JD.

Berrios’s receptions dropped from 46 to 18, his yards from 431 to 145, and his receiving touchdowns from 2 to 0. He did maintain his ability on the ground in scripted end-arounds but his overall production didn’t come close to matching his salary.

He also failed to score a special teams touchdown last year and his use of the fair catch infuriated fans considerably.

I’ve always liked Braxton but it was always likely that he would be cut this off-season, hopefully, he finds a new home that’s right for him. I’m betting he lands in the AFC East with the Patriots or maybe even the Dolphins.