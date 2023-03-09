Jets to trade a 2024 7th-round draft pick in exchange for Ravens safety Chuck Clark.

The New York Jets made a trade on Thursday, but perhaps not the trade that everyone was waiting for.

Instead, the Jets sent a 2024 7th-round draft pick to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for safety Chuck Clark, who has been a highly productive starter in Baltimore for three years, and a player in the Ravens organization dating back to 2017.

Trade: Jets agreed to send a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Ravens in exchange for safety Chuck Clark, per league sources. Trade is agreed to, but cannot be processed until new league year begins Wednesday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2023

Clark finished the 2022 season with 101 tackles, 4 passes defended, and a completion percentage against of 69.2%. The former Virginia Tech man has one year remaining on his contract at just $4.1 million and this represents excellent value and depth for a team hoping to play deep into the playoffs...if a certain QB makes up his mind to join.

LaMarcus Joyner is set to be a free agent and Ashtyn Davis is likely to end up a cap casualty, so the Jets did need to address the safety position and they’ve managed to do that in a very cost-effective way.

Baltimore has an embarrassment of riches at safety with Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams among others, but I’m still surprised they couldn’t get more for a player as productive as Chuck Clark.