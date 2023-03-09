Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers’ meeting has come and gone, and Rodgers still is not a part of the team. However, that hasn’t stopped the Jets’ players themselves from essentially begging Rodgers to join New York. To me, I think it’s beyond cringeworthy that the team’s players are essentially begging someone not to retire and play for them. It also makes a huge statement about the state of the team as it is. To be quite frank, it shouldn’t take all of this for Rodgers to make a decision on his playing career. I believe Woody Johnson’s infatuation with Rodgers is going to play a big role in the Jets future, one way or another. And if Rodgers doesn’t become a Jet, watch out, because things could get ugly fast. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

SNY - NFL Insider Connor Hughes on the Jets full-court press to bring Aaron Rodgers to New York | SportsNite

Josh Alper - Report: Jets group returns from Aaron Rodgers visit Wednesday morning

Jaclyn Hendricks - Aaron Rodgers update: Jets' Woody Johnson comments on meeting

Steve Serby - Jets must dare to be great and take the Aaron Rodgers risk

Michael Nania - Numerous NY Jets players are begging Aaron Rodgers to join them

Andy Vasquez - Should Jets pursue Lamar Jackson instead of Aaron Rodgers after Ravens’ risky tag decision?

Bridget Hyland - Jets restructure C.J. Uzomah’s contract, create cap space

Caroline Hendershot - Ascending Jets Have Become an Attractive Destination

Carlos Sanchez - 5 players not named Jessie Bates NY Jets should sign in NFL Free Agency

Alex Smith - Jets' greatest free agency moves of all time

Eric Allen - NFL Free Agency | A Breakdown of the Jets 24 Free Agents

Ralph Ventre - Four Offensive Linemen Worth Serious Look from Jets

David Wyatt-Hupton - John Michael Schmitz

NewYorkJets.com - PFF Draft Analyst Mike Renner: Jets Are In a Great Position to Add the Best Player Available

Justin Fried - Colin Cowherd suggests ridiculous NY Jets trade including Sauce Gardner

